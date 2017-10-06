LAUREL — The Contemporaries Community Club will be sponsoring a Tour of Homes on Saturday, Oct. 21. The proceeds will go toward the Q-125 fund.

The Homes Through the Ages Tour will begin at the “little white house in the park,” built in 1892 by Angus Maun at 201 Elm St. He had moved from Blair to start a construction business. Following the completion of the house, Maun sent for his wife Rose and son Basil (thought to be the first baby in Laurel). It was the first home built in Laurel and was described in the Laurel Advocate as “one of the most comfortable dwellings in town.”

As the Maun family grew, eventually to 12, they sold the house and moved to another location in town.

Check out the Laurel Advocate E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.