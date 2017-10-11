Laurel — Security Bank was named the top extraordinary bank in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™ on Sept. 12 in Minneapolis.

Security Bank was recognized with the Institute’s top honor after competing against three other bank finalists.

The finalists were chosen based on their performance in five areas of banking – philanthropy, customer service, thought leadership, workplace culture, and financial literacy education.

The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™ made a donation on behalf of the bank to the Unstoppable Foundation to fund the construction of a school in Africa and awarded Security Bank with a new car to use in community service and promotional events.

