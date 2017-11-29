LAUREL — It’s hard not to miss Ashley Promes’ bright smile.

The first-year Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Level Three instructor is always smiling or laughing.

Promes is not a new face to the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. For the last few years she was a para for the Level Three program.

Last May she graduated from the University of Nebraska, Kearney with a certification in K-12 special education. Prior to completing her teaching certification, Promes completed her Bachelor’s in Social Work through UNK.

She is currently working toward her Master’s in K-12 Special Education. She is on track for graduating with her master’s this spring.

A brief conversation with Promes makes it easy to see how passionate she is about her teaching position.

“Each student has a unique and different personality, each day is different and very rewarding,” she said.

