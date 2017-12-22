LAUREL — The November police report for the City of Laurel included two suspicious people, a theft and one criminal mischief.

Laurel police officers also responded to two animal complaints, two citizen complaints, one nuisance vehicle, an alarm and two accidents.

Officers issued one parking ticket and two fix-it tickets, along with seven warnings.

Officers provided two motorist assists, three outside assists and assisted with traffic at one funeral. Officers also assisted with school traffic.

Two-hundred and twenty building checks were done and one open door was found, according to Police Chief Ron Lundahl.

Lundahl has been putting together a schedule for the two officers that are working part-time to help cover law enforcement for the city of Laurel.

The part-time officers are deputies for the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

“Their schedule will have to be flexible,” Lundahl said.