LAUREL — A decision was reached during the Oct 9 City Council meeting on a discussion, which had started in August, on changes for hauling garbage and garbage rates. No residents had been at the Council meeting to complain or offer their comments.

An ordinance was passed to have Gill Hauling pick up part of the residential garbage in Laurel. Gill Hauling will provide 35 gallon and 69 gallon trash carts for the garbage at no extra cost.

The base rates would remain the same for the 69 gallon trash carts: Base Rate $19. Senior Citizens Rate $17.

The yellow “Pay as you Throw” bags will be kept in place. The base rate will remain the same which is $8.50. Residents will still have to purchase the yellow bags same as before.

The only new part of the garbage pickup is the 35 gallon carts. The Base Rate will be $15; Senior Citizen $13.

Council members had wanted to give local residents an opportunity to voice their opinions during the last couple of months.

City Administrator Mark McCoy said he had heard some good comments and some other comments.

“People do want the recycling to stay in place,” he said. “This is a very accommodating process. We might do more recycling with this process. We are down one truck and we have one less employee for working outside. If we have to purchase a truck we would have to raise the garbage rates to pay for the truck.”

Council members had also heard some comments although there had not been a large number.

The cost of replacing the city’s truck had been considered before the final decision was made to put a contract in place with Gill Hauling.

Bernie Gill from Gill Hauling was at the Council meeting to be available to answer any questions.

“We aren’t here to take any of the recycling away from the current recycling that is being done. I want to make sure that is clear from the start,” he said.

Gill named some of the other communities he hauls for which include Concord, Dixon, Coleridge, Wakefield, Ponca, Dakota City, Jackson, Pender and Homer along with other towns. “We pick up for 17 communities,” he said.

The city would have to sign a three-year contract with Gill Hauling. At the end of the period the cost could go up three percent.

Two sizes of containers will be available at the city office for residents to look at according to McCoy.

The city will still haul the yellow bags and do the commercial stops the same as before.

Gill Hauling will start picking up their part of the garbage route on Tuesday, October 24.

Many of the residents had already been to the city office ahead of the Oct 9 Council meeting and had signed up for the size of trash cart they would need. A letter of explanation and changes in the garbage process have been hand delivered to residents.