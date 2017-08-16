LAUREL — Last year’s Laurel Cruise Night turned out to be such a success that even more events are planned for this year.

Area residents are urged to dust off those saddle shoes, take out those poodle skirts, shine up that classic car and head to downtown Laurel Aug. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Activities begin that evening with a special “Cruise” at 6:30 p.m. beginning at Hillcrest Care Center where registration is at 6 p.m.

Grab your lawn chairs and head to downtown Laurel and sit on the sidewalks of Second Street for a fun-filled family, friendly event.

Spectator bingo will be played along the streets of Laurel with prizes. Also prizes will be awarded for “Best of Show Car” and “Best 1950’s Outfit.”

Kids are encouraged to make a car out of a cardboard box. They can sit in the “car” during the “drive in movie” starting at 7 in the auditorium showing “Cars 2”.

Prizes awarded for best decorated box. US 92 will also be here broadcasting live.

Hungry?

The Laurel Rescue, American Legion Auxiliary and Laurel Q125 will be on hand with food available for purchase.

So get on the horn, invite your friends, burn some rubber and join in on the fun.