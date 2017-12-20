LAUREL — Board members made two appointments and approved one building permit during the Dec. 11 Laurel City Council meeting.

A position on the Community Redevelopment Authority needed to be filled due to having Kevin Nordby go off the board.

Council members placed their approval on the appointment of Tony Brandow to serve on the CRA. Brandow had not previously served on the CRA.

The CRA is a five-member board, whose members are appointed by the Mayor with City Council approval. The CRA governs the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program for the city and plays a major role in economic development for the Laurel community.

Current members on the CRA, along with Brandow, will include Steve Hansen, Tyler Kvols, Dan Kuhlman and Tyler Specht.

