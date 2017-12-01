LAUREL — Laurel’s annual Night of Lights is set for Thursday, Dec. 7.

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with the Laurel Library Board holding their event at the City Office.

Kids can write letters to Santa, make ornaments and Christmas cards.

The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree by Santa will take place at 5:30 p.m. Santa will then head over to the Laurel Plantation where the kids can tell him their Christmas wish list and have their picture taken with him also.

The event will also feature a soup supper by the United Presbyterian Church in the city auditorium along with lots of vendors displaying their goods.

