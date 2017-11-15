LAUREL — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School is a big change from the Omaha metro area, but that’s all right with Alex Glaubius.

LCC’s new science teacher started his duties here this fall. The energetic first-year teacher teaches freshman and sophomore science at LCC High School.

The science classes include biology, physical science, and environmental science.

Glaubius graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in May of 2017. While at UNO, he had the opportunity to student teach in a variety of school settings.

He student taught in South Omaha, Bellevue West, and Papillion-La Vista.

These student teaching experiences helped to prepare Glaubius for future teaching situations.

