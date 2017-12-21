LAUREL — Ninety Christmases and counting.

Laurel resident Elizabeth (Liz) Norvell says its hard for her to fathom that she is about to experience her 90th Christmas.

“I don’t even feel like that age, I feel younger. I forget that I’m 90,” she said. “I have been very blessed by the Lord, family and so many people. I can’t even fathom what I would do without that.”

In December, 1927 in a farm house outside of Laurel, a little baby girl — Elizabeth Mae Paulsen was born to Gustav and Matilda Paulsen.

They raised a family of seven children in the little farm house northeast of Laurel.

Liz’s mother came to live in Laurel when she was eight years old, after arriving on the Orphan Train in 1902 from New York City.

The Orphan Train Movement occurred from 1854 to 1929 with over 250,000 orphaned children placed in homes across the United States via the Orphan Train.

The train stopped in Laurel, dropped the children off at the hotel, where the Monson and Holloway Law Office is today, and the children stayed the night.

Matilda only had a little suitcase, and two outfits. The next day all the kids were taken to the town hall located above where Family 1st Dental office is today to meet their new families.

Brochures were sent ahead of the train to Laurel with the names, genders and ages of the children. People could pick a child, take them home — no questions asked.

With tears in her eyes, Liz talked about her mother and the trials of becoming an orphan after her mother died from influenza and her father couldn’t afford to take care of them.

She was separated from her younger sister and older brother, never to see her brother again.

Liz says she is so thankful she was to have a mother whose purpose was to be a loving wife and mother and together with her caring father, gave her strong Christian values.

Matilda and her family faced another huge challenge when the Great Depression hit America in 1929, just two years after Liz was born.

Times were tough. Liz remembers getting an orange, a pair of socks or underwear for Christmas in those years.

She said she didn’t realize until she was older, how hard her parents had to struggle and scrounge to just give all seven of them a gift and sometimes just an orange.

“We were always grateful for the gifts, but even more as we became adults and realized how hard our parents struggled,” Liz said.

Liz’s favorite childhood Christmas gift was the gift of Jesus, her Savior. Her next favorite gift was a big giant doll, about two feet tall with big, blonde curls. She named the doll Alice.

Liz covered her face and laughed when she mentioned she did like an Angora sweater that she had received from a boyfriend in her youth.

Christmas time was very special for Liz as a young child. The man that raised her mother lived with them after his wife died.

She remembers how he would take all the children into the kitchen and shut the door to the dining room.

The adults would call for Santa and they would hear a “Ho, Ho, Ho!” “Santa would say, ‘Have all the children been good?’ Liz said. Then they would hear lots of doors shutting and Santa moving as he left. “I always wanted to look through the keyhole to see Santa,” Liz said with a smile.

On Christmas day the family would put up a real Christmas tree.

The home in the country didn’t have electricity. We used real candles to light up the tree. “The tree was beautiful with all the candles,” said Liz. There was always a big bucket of water by the tree in case of a fire.

Her favorite Christmas memory as a child was the year her mom gave her father a watch. He had never had a watch. Liz remembers the look on her father’s face and how he cried.

Liz’s mother was so humble as she had received only a pair of nylons from her husband. Liz said, “My mother was happy to get a pair of nylons and told my father she could always use another pair.”

Education was important to Liz’s parents both in church and school. When winter weather set in and the roads became impassible, her father would take us on bobsleds through the fields. My dad would drop us off, then come back in the afternoon to get us. Half of the bobsled was covered with boards. Soap stones were heated in the oven and covered with blankets to keep us warm. It was so hard on the horses and very hard on my dad especially in the cold. He made sure we were warm, but he had to suffer in the cold Liz said.

Liz was once in a beauty pageant. She chuckled as she looked at a black and white photograph of herself in a beautiful dress with handsewn sequins made by her mother. Her Aunt and Uncle lived in Arlington, and asked if she would come and be in the Miss Arlington pageant. She participated and sang the song, “I’m in the Mood for Love”. Liz became Miss Arlington and didn’t even live in Arlington.

Liz graduated from Laurel High School in 1946. She attended Wayne State College and taught school in Randolph, Belden and rural O’Gara schools. While teaching in Randolph she met William (Bill) Norvell, a very handsome man that taught History and coached football, basketball and track. Bill swept her off her feet. Their first date was to a Wayne State College football game with another teacher named Jim and Bill invited Liz. Bill courted Liz for three years and they were married on April 8, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. A change in teaching positions brought Bill and Liz to Laurel from Randolph in 1953. Bill and Liz had three children Deborah, Nancy and Scott. Currently Liz has six grandchildren, and soon six great grandsons.

Liz had a passion for teaching and the love was felt by the students she taught. Mary Ann Christensen said, “When I heard my high school classmates talk about their wonderful, pretty sixth grade teacher, I always felt a bit cheated that she wasn’t my teacher.” Mary Ann said after Laurel became her home she got to know Liz and they have many things in common, most of all the love for the Lord.

Christmas means a lot to Liz. Christmas was always celebrated with family. She reminisced about family Christmas celebrations. They always invited people to the house so they would not be alone on Christmas. One memory still haunts her of a Laurel gentleman that never took her up on the offer to spend time with her family for Christmas. No matter how much she asked him, he never came over. Liz said, “No one should be alone on Christmas.”

Christmas was always celebrated on Christmas Eve with her family. They would make oyster soup, sandwiches and a birthday cake for Jesus. The story of the birth of Jesus was read from the Bible. Everyone would sing Christmas carols, usually “Away in the Manager” and “Silent Night”, songs the children could sing.

Liz said her family usually didn’t ask her to cook. She chuckled when she said this. Liz shared a few funny cooking stories as she was newly married to Bill and wanting to impress him. One night she decided to use her mom’s recipe to make homemade dinner rolls for supper. Her mom said to knead them until they are ready. She kneaded them a bit too much, because after she baked them, they were stone hard. She was so embarrassed and didn’t want Bill to see them. She took them outside and threw them to the chickens. As she was doing this she heard one of the chickens let out a horrible sound and fall over dead. She had hit one of the chickens in the head with her dinner rolls. She panicked and thought, “Great now what? I’ve killed a chicken.” The chicken was just knocked out, it came back to life. Liz also was known for making a cake and having it fall and calling it brownies.

Liz’s friends tease her about driving too slow. One Sunday afternoon Liz and four of her friends went out for lunch. While Liz was driving down the highway, every car that came behind her, passed her. Her friends said it sure feels like you are driving slow. Liz told them I’m driving 60 mph. The next day Liz called her mechanic and with in two minutes he had her car driving faster. Liz was driving her car in kilometers which at 60 is equals to 40 mph.

This past week Liz celebrated her 90th birthday. She enjoyed lunch with Anna Naeve a little girl in Laurel that turned nine years old on Liz’s birthday. Anna says they celebrated nine and 90. Liz was overwhelmed by the amount of birthday cards, phone calls and flowers that she received from family and friends. Her family came up the next day and celebrated the joyous occasion with her.

Liz is so very thankful to be able to celebrate the upcoming 90th Christmas this year. She is so thankful to God for everything. When asked what Christmas means to Liz, she replied, “Love, Jesus, the Birth of our Savior, family, friends and sharing all of this with people.”

From Liz’s house to yours, she wishes everyone a joyous Merry Christmas and looks forward to celebrating Jesus’s birth for many more years