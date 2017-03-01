LAUREL — The Bible says it best.

“Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it,” according to Proverbs 22:6 ESV.

That was on the minds of a group of Laurel mothers on the day they gathered and gave birth to an idea called EPIC.

EPIC, which stands for Everything Possible In Christ, was created to find a safe place for the youth of the community to come together and learn about God.

For many years, The United Methodist Church and The United Presbyterian Church held their youth group together.

This year, Angie Roberts, Melissa Graham, Annie McCorkindale, Ella Vance, Diana Badley and Amber Specht decided they wanted more for the youth of the community.

Their vision was to open the group up to the entire community, no matter of their church affiliation. Their desire was a community wide, non-denominational Christian youth group.

David Badley, an ordained minister, who recently moved to Laurel was appointed as the leader of the youth group.

Badley joined forces with the praiseworthy women and jump started the youth group for grades 7-12, with a lock-in as the opening event in October.

The event included music, games, prizes, s’mores, a campfire, movies, surprises, food and fun.

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Community School extended a welcome for the use of the gym during the lock-in. The event was a huge success. Over 40 youth from the community attended the sleepless night.

Since the eventful night, the EPIC youth group has met at 6:30, every Monday night, at the United Presbyterian Church.

A light meal is provided with games and God’s Word. They started with the book of John, chapter one. It is taught at a level for everyone to understand.

Badley said this is the most important information area youth will learn.

He just prays that each youth takes home at least one thing they learned during the evening.

Badley said the most Epic event occurred during youth group the night of the lock-in, he gave a sermon and part of his testimony and over 40 youth stood and made a statement for Christ.

Future plans for Epic include community-wide service projects, concerts, amusement parks and a camping trip.

Look for the EPIC youth group in the community growing in unity and becoming stronger with Christ.

If anyone is interested in helping with EPIC please call David Badley at (402) 518-1391.