LAUREL — Tom Osborne has played many big roles in Nebraska history.

College professor, Hall of Fame Cornhusker football coach, Congressman, and mentoring program creator.

His focus these days is the TeamMates program — a mentoring program he and his wife, Nancy, created in 1991.

Osborne was in Laurel Friday to share his passion about TeamMates. The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge TeamMates program greeted him with a “Cookies with Coach Osborne,” program.

At the event, Osborne explained the importance of TeamMates.

TeamMates began when Osborne asked his football players if anyone would want to be a mentor to students in the Lincoln school system. The response was overwhelming as 22 UNL football players raised their hands to mentor 22 seventh and eighth graders. Of the original mentees, 21 of them graduated from high school. 18 of these mentees went on to attend college.

These mentors meet with their mentees once a week. The mentors and mentees would meet as a whole group monthly to listen to speakers, play basketball or enjoy pizza.

This remains a key foundation of the TeamMates program.

The LCC TeamMates program asks mentors to meet with their mentees once a week to continue to build a strong, positive relationship.

During her introduction, LCC TeamMates coordinator Diana Badly shared the goals of the LCC TeamMates program.

“LCC began the TeamMates program in 2001 with the goal of serving 30 students by 2012. This year they are hoping to serve 50 students,” she said.

Badley said TeamMates is a great program for everyone.

“TeamMates is for all kids; it doesn’t matter your background; it’s for all students needing an extra friend in their life.”

The vision of the TeamMates program, as a whole, is to serve 12,000 youth by the year 2020.

Osborne told the audience the positive effects he’s had in his own life through mentors.

The first mentor touching Osborne’s life was his uncle. He told the story of when he was just four years old. He and his family heard on the radio about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He remembers his father standing up saying “I’m getting into this thing.” His father was 35 with a wife and two young children, but he chose to enlist. His father was gone for five years. During this time, Osborne’s uncle took him under his wing and was a wonderful mentor while his father was at war. Osborne shared of two other mentors that helped to impact his life.

Osborne said over half of today’s youth are being raised in single parent homes. He saw a need for those children to have a strong support system—a trusted adult to depend on and know the adult offers unconditional support and love. Students with mentors have better school attendance, less substance abuse, less behavior problems, and a lower teen pregnancy rate.

The TeamMates program wants the adult mentor to guide and inspire the youth to accomplish their potential. Each child needs to know a trusted adult is in their corner.

The TeamMates program continues to do research and collect data. Through this information the program is able to continue to evolve into an even stronger program.

Osborne and his wife not only help maintain the TeamMates program, they continue to be active mentors in their area. Even while Osborne served in the House of Representatives, he continued to be a mentor. He would meet with his mentee prior to leaving for Washington Monday mornings or Fridays when he returned to Nebraska.

Osborne explained to the audience what exactly makes one qualify to be a mentor. He said, “A mentor doesn’t need to know calculus or how to conjugate a verb to be a good mentor, you just need to know how to carry on a conversation.”

In his speech, Osborne reiterated the importance of lining students up with a mentor of similar likes and interest. Sharing that in our world, just being a positive role model for one person will have a ripple effect for generations.

Osborne explained three main components that help the TeamMates program be successful.

First he said “a mentor needs to love the mentee.” He used the word “agape love” to drive his point home. This type of love is an unconditional love that allows a mentor to keep the best interest of the mentee in mind. A mentor shows love by just “showing up and being consistent,” Osborne said. He explained, “The most precious gift is time, you can’t make more time.”

The second component is “words of affirmation.” Osborne uses the words “I appreciate you.” He reminded the audience just how important it is to remind others, especially kids, just how important they are in your life. These simple words have a huge impact. Osborne also explains how the mentor can help the mentee see positive qualities the mentee possesses that might be missed or overlooked.

The final component Osborne shared was “vision.” So many times young people just see the ‘here and now’ of life. A mentor needs to help guide a person, reminding them of all aspects of life.

He said one positive mentor can help a person see the bigger picture, a point he made by sharing a story about his grandfather.

When his grandfather was growing up in western Nebraska, a preacher became his mentor. The preacher made sure he met up with Osborne’s grandfather when he would travel through the area.

When Osborne’s grandfather graduated from eighth grade, the preacher encouraged him to continue his education by pursuing his high school degree. Once he finished high school, the mentor encouraged him to go to college, then onto seminary. This one man has had a positive impact on many generations, his grandfather’s life could have gone in a completely different direction.

The evening had a big impact on at least a few area kids.

“I really enjoyed hearing Tom’s family stories and why he began the mentoring program. It gave me a better understanding of how important a mentor-mentee relationship is. It doesn’t matter what kind of social background you have or where you come from, whether it be a single or two-parent home a mentor-mentee relationship is good for everyone,” said Maddie Graham.

The TeamMates program works to match up mentees and mentors with similar interests. LCC school is currently in need of mentors.

“Our goal is to make quality matches based on who is in line and who is up next. A lot of thought goes into each match so everyone has a positive experience. We have already had 25 students ask for mentors, over half of them have completed the process and are anxiously awaiting mentors,” Badley said.

If you would like to become a mentor for the LCC TeamMates program you can contact Diana Badley at the high school.

The night ended with an auction. Ben Vanderheiden, a former TeamMates mentee, was the auctioneer. He helped auction off a mini helmet signed by Osborne. Susan Koranda was the winner, she and her family then were able to get a photo with Osborne. The second item was a signed football by Osborne. The winner was Scott Rath, and he and his son Jake also got a picture with Osborne.

A student can become a mentee in the TeamMates program three different ways. A mentee can be nominated by school faculty, a parent, or be self-nominated.

The point of a mentor is to be a supporter for the mentee, to be a friend. The mentor is to help guide the mentee to see all the special gifts and talents the mentee possesses.