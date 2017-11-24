LAUREL — Laurel City Council members made appointments Nov. 13 to two boards and gave approval for the Laurel Ambulance Squad to purchase equipment.

Kyle Knudsen, a member of the Laurel Rescue Squad, spoke to the Council about purchasing a Stryker power-load for the Rescue Squad. The power-load can improve patient safety by supporting the loading and unloading process.

“The power-load would assist getting the cots, with the patient, into the ambulance and would help with loading and unloading patients. The cot can be raised or lowered when moving them onto the table or bed at the hospital,” Knudsen said. “The cot itself weighs almost 100 pounds. It would be hard for four female squad members to load it on the ambulance. We have four males on the squad.”

Equipment currently being used as a demo is for sale. The total cost for the equipment would be $25,000, Knudsen said.

The warranty for this power-load would be the same as the warranty for new equipment.

