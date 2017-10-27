LAUREL — A new building is being built at the Laurel Cemetery.

This new building, which is being put up by the Laurel Cemetery Association, will house the flags, crosses, flowers, and sexton supplies. These items are currently being stored in the original building. This building also hosted the Cemetery Association meetings. The original building is beyond repair.

The Laurel Cemetery Association is an organization that is dedicated to helping keep the cemetery up to date and in working order.

Since 2000, Justin Swanson has served as the sexton — the person in charge of general upkeep of the grounds. He took over this position following his grandpa, Mert Swanson.

Check out the Laurel Advocate E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.