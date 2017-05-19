HARTINGTON — A turkey hunting accident in Cedar County has landed a Minnesota man in court here.

A man who was turkey hunting in Cedar County during the afternoon of April 21 shot another turkey hunter.

According to records filed in County Court at the Cedar County Courthouse, Dr. Phillip G. Benzmiller admitted he had consumed alcohol ahead of the incident.

Benzmiller was hunting in the same area as Gary Hakkinen, who was hunting for wild turkey on the Nebraska Game and Parks designated Open Fields and Waters land west of Wynot.

Hakkinen, who was wearing camouflage clothing, did not have any decoys but was using a turkey call.

Benzmiller told Conservation Officer Jeff Jones he heard a sound that resembled a turkey. Benzmiller discharged his Benelli Super Black Eagle 12 gauge shotgun, hitting Hakkinen in the head, torso and both left and right upper thigh areas.

A 911 call was made at approximately 3:35 p.m. to report the incident.

