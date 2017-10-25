HARTINGTON — Cedar County Attorney George Hirschbach has tendered his resignation.

He told Cedar County Commissioners Tuesday he plans to resign effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Hirschbach said he expects this will, “afford you (Commissioners) ample opportunity to appoint my replacement to fill the vacancy.”

Hirschbach said he hopes this advance notice also gives the appointee time to meet with him to, “effectuate a smooth and orderly transfer of the office case load.”

Hirschbach reminded Commissioners this resignation should not come as a surprise to them.

”This month I turned 81 years old, and it’s time for me to step aside. This is a sad day for me,” he said. “I have some health problems. I cannot take on all of the cases I’ve previously been doing. Lately, we have had a lot of felonies, and their are more coming up. This takes a considerable amount of time.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.