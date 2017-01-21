HARTINGTON — It was business as usual at the first county commissioners meeting of 2017, and despite being a new commissioner, Craig Bartels hit the ground running.

With a routine agenda, typical beginning of the year votes were cast and new reports were given by the road supervisor and zoning supervisor.

County Road Superintendent Carla Schmidt presented good news to the commissioners, as a project for a box culvert has been approved. This project will be in conjunction with Wayne County, and is one of 22 projects approved as a part of a county bridge match program that received over 80 project proposals.

