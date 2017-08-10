HARTINGTON — Cedar County Commissioners were issued a big “thank you” from representatives from three libraries in Cedar County during the July 25 meeting.

Board members agreed to continue to offer financial support to the Hartington Public Library with $6,000, Lied Randolph Public Library with $6,000 and the Community Learning Center – Laurel Library will receive funds in the amount of $3,000.

County Board members, Terry Pinkelman, Dave McGregor and Craig Bartels, recognize the valuable resources libraries provide to the communities.

“What you guys do is important,” McGregor said.

Peggy Leiting, Director of the Randolph Library, thanked the board members for their continued support of the Cedar County libraries.

Libraries in many of the small towns offer diverse programs and materials, and are striving to add other needed services, Leiting said.

“The funding we receive from the county helps us do just that,” she said.

The Lied Randolph Library uses funds from the county to subscribe to multiple databases, to offer programs for all ages and for the purchase of new materials.

“I would like to stress that without this funding we would have to dramatically cut our new book and movie purchases,” Leiting said.

The Randolph Library offers free wi-fi, copying, faxing, and one-to-one computer assistance. The library is the only place in town where a movie can be “rented” or checked out.

Programs at the Randolph Library include preschool story hour, reading buddies, 1,000 Books before Kindergarten, after-school programs, teen and adult book discussions, Humanity programs, quilting classes and so much more.

The Randolph Library is a busy place throughout the year.

“We love and enjoy the connection we have with the people in the community. We are always open to new ideas,” Leiting said. “We work closely with the City and other organizations to make our community a great place to live, work and play.”

Hartington Library Director Tami Anderson thanked the board members for their past financial support.

“The funds are used to help buy extra books and materials along with additional supplies for our regular programming and services,” Anderson said.

The Hartington Library has 22 computer devices for public use. Nine of the desktop machines at the library were recently converted to the latest Windows Ten operating software.

The Library has been partnering with Russ Flamig to bring in some classes for patrons that deal with computers.

“Maintaining all of this technology takes money away from our yearly line item in the budget for books,” Anderson said. “With the digital age we are in, libraries offer so much more than the traditional service of the past. Our mission is to entice new visitors to the library.”

This year, 158 kids participated in the Library’s annual summer program “Build a Better World – Read”.

The annual Summer Reading program, which is geared for preschool up to those entering fifth grade, had between 150 to 175 kids. U.N.L. Extension helped provide Educational sessions for third – fifth grade.

Lego and a Game Club were added to the Library this year. The Library completed its first “Story Walk in Felber Park”, which brought the library outside to the community.

“We are see a lot of new families that are visiting our library,” Anderson said.