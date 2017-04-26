Construction emplo yees took down the Hwy. 12 bridge over Bow Creek between Wynot and St. James last Thursday. Due to the time it would take, and the instability of the existing structure, construction officials opted to bring the bridge down with explosives. About 10 minutes after the explosion, construction workers were able to drive out onto the old deck and start breaking it up with backhoe-mounted breakers. The pieces were then scooped up and pulled to shore. Herbst Construction, LeMars, Iowa, is the bridge contractor.

Work on Highway 12 is expected to last well into the Fall.