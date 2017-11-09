COLERIDGE — Student Council is a staple extra-curricular activity for students in upper elementary through high school in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School system. This gives the students a taste of what it is like to be part of a group that focuses on helping the school run smoothly, building school spirit, and helping one another. Amy Hall, middle school Science and Social Studies teacher, is the sponsor for the Student Council at the middle school in Coleridge, Nebraska. Mrs. Hall shared just how important Student Council is for the students at LCC. She said “The kids are learning to serve the school community by making the commitment to be on the council.”

This year the students wanting to be a member of student council were required to fill out an application form. The students were responsible for picking up the form, filling it out, and returning it before the deadline. Questions on the application form included, What ideas do you have for the school? What makes a good student council member? Why would you be a good student council member? By having the students take the initiative to complete the application form, Mrs Hall says “these are the students wanting to take the leadership roles” for the student council. She meets with the members of the student council for 20 minutes a week. Mrs. Hall utilizes Google Classroom to help keep things moving along. Google Classroom is a free internet service teachers can use to help keep the students and teacher connected.

The Student Council had a wonderful response, 29 students were chosen to serve on the 2017/2018 LCC Middle School Student Council. Mrs. Hall decided to group the students into smaller groups of five or six. These students were then able to decide on which committee they would like to help lead and serve on. Mrs. Hall refers to herself as a “facilitator.” This becomes apparent when she begins to describe all the committees the middle school students serve on.

The students were able to pick their top choices and also came up with a few new committee ideas. The Student Council members have a very full year of ideas they are anticipating.

The middle school students were responsible for coming up with the theme days for the annual Red Ribbon Week the last full week in October. They also planned and organized “candy grams.” Since the middle school does not have holiday parties, this was a way the students could have some holiday fun with fellow classmates. The students and teachers can purchase a candy gram to be delivered to others. Mrs. Hall said “this was a great way to help boost school spirit.”

The Student Council also made a “get well” card for a fellow student who currently had major surgery and is missing school because of this.

A few of the Student Council members will also be putting together a bi-weekly newsletter to help keep everyone up on current events. The students are working on figuring and fixing a few kinks, but once finalized the students will publish the newsletter online.

Another sub-committee is working on “SockTemper.” For this activity, Student Council members are encouraging fellow students to donate socks. These socks will then be donated to a local mission group.

The Student Council is encouraging school spirit by having “School Spirit Fridays.” On these days, the Student Council will be encouraging everyone to wear school colors. With this idea, Mrs. Hall said “This will promote pride.” This is still in the works, so LCC middle schoolers should be on the lookout for more information in the near future.

To help encourage positive decision making and behavior, the middle school is doing “Bulldog Bucks.” The Student Council Members helped to create the bucks and distributed them to the teachers. When a teacher spots a student doing something positive, they can give the student a “Bulldog Buck.” These bucks then go in a monthly drawing to win prizes. This committee of Student Council members will be working on writing to business and colleges explaining what “Bulldog Bucks” are and asking for donations to use as prizes. Fifth grader Walker Stone is helping with the “Bulldog Bucks” committee. He says, “He thinks student council is fun and wants to help the school.” Being able to serve on the “Bulldogs Bucks” committee, he is able to do both.

There is also a Student Council committee working on the Veteran’s Day program. This group has met with Melissa Graf, LCC Middle School secretary, to get the program organized. The committee is also working on a surprise for the Veterans. Mrs. Hall is hoping that each student will continue to grow in how they serve not only in the middle school but the community at large. She is also hoping the students will learn essential life skills such as trial and error, empathy, perseverance, community service, and so much more through their experiences on the LCC Middle School Student Council.