COLERIDGE — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department will continue to fill in to police the village of Coleridge while the Village Board searches for a new Chief of Police.

Longtime Coleridge Police Chief Darby Weller resigned in mid-October. The village has been patrolled by the County Sheriff’s office ever since.

Village Board members have placed an ad to fill the full-time position according to Chairman George R. Hefner.

“We have been advertising for the position,” Hefner said. “All calls for the village police will continue to go through by calling 911 as usual. Instead of the police responding, law enforcement from the Sheriff’s office will be responding to the calls.”

Applications are being taken and interviews, which will be done by a select group of board members, will be scheduled.

Weller had been with the Coleridge Police Department for 14 years.