COLERIDGE — Coleridge Police Chief Darby Weller has turned in his resignation to the Coleridge Village Board.

Weller’s resignation becomes effective toward the middle of October.

Weller has put in 14 years as the Village Police Chief, according to Coleridge Village Board Chairman George Hefner.

Hefner said the Board of Trustees will discuss options for providing law enforcement in Coleridge at the next Village Board meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 9.