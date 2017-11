COLERIDGE — A Coleridge community Veterans’ program will take place at the LCC Middle School at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

The program will be conducted by Master of Ceremonies John Hoffart. The LCC 6-8 grade band will also perform patriotic songs.

American Legion Post 114 will present the colors for the event.

The Middle School students will also put on a patriotic play — “Of Thee I Sing.”