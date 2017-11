Hartington — Lewis and Clark Natural Resource District will be hosting an open house this week.

The event will mark the 45th anniversary of Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts (NRDs).

The open house is planned for Nov. 29 from 2-4pm at the NRD office in Hartington at 608 N. Robinson Ave.

Information about NRD and CKRWP activities will be available. Refreshments will be provided.