LAUREL — This year’s Homecoming celebration is a milestone for the school.

It marks the 65th year that the school has held Homecoming festivities.

Back in 1952, the school first celebrated Homecoming festivities with an early dismissal for students and a parade.

The parade consisted of the pep club, band, and floats carrying the candidates for the Homecoming Court.

Activities continued into the evening with the football game and the introduction of the queen candidates during halftime as they rode on a float. Dress attire for the first Homecoming queen candidates were blue formals. Following the game, the coronation took place. The first crowned king and queen of Homecoming were Carol (Lute) Kastrup and Monte Nelson.

According to an Advocate article, Kastrup said, “I remember the crowns were made of paper and we gave them back, so we had no crowns to keep.”

The Homecoming tradition calls for the previous year’s king and queen to pass on the crown. With this being the first Homecoming, the junior class representatives crowned the royalty. The junior representatives were Gloria (Schuler) Bianchini and Earl Lipp.

The Homecoming Court was selected following the football game at the city auditorium and was chosen by the Pep Club and L Club. The Pep Club chose the king while the L Club chose the queen.

The Pep Club helped support the cheerleaders and the members were girls.

The L Club, or Letterman’s Club, was made up of the boys who had lettered in athletics.

Also, rounding out the Homecoming Court were attendants Arlys (Johnson) McCorkindale, Eileen (Vollerson) Johnson, Marcia (Mittelstadt) Swanson, Francis Sudbeck, Loral Garrison and Burnel Stone.

Just like today, the first Homecoming had crown bearers and they were Donnie Fitch and Patty Kennedy.

As the years have passed, some traditions remain the same and some have evolved.

This year, the LCC Student Council will revive the Homecoming Parade. The parade route will begin on Second Street, go west on Wakefield Street, and then south back to the school. Members of the community are welcome to line the streets to participate in the parade celebration.

The marching band will be making a stop in front of Gary’s FoodTown, and performing their many upbeat peppy songs.

The pep rally will be held at the practice field once the parade has ended. The pep rally is always a high-energy, fun event filled with dance and song; a celebration spotlighting LCC’s fall activities.

Other activities for Homecoming Week include theme dress-up days, decorating the halls of the school and also downtown businesses will have their windows decorated for the big event.

“The junior class will be painting the windows of businesses. This is more for the community, students and school to get into the spirit of Homecoming week,” said LCC junior Hunter Pehrson.

Just like in the past, Homecoming is a special time, where the new is mixed with the old.