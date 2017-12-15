COLERIDGE — History on having a grocery store in Coleridge dates back to the Norris community which had been located approximately two miles east from the southeast corner of Coleridge in the 1800’s.

The small community known as Norris dissolved when the railroad selected a route that bypassed Norris by two miles. The Village of Coleridge sprang up in 1883, along the route of the railroad and was the location for the first terminal in Cedar County when a depot was established at that location. It wasn’t long until a number of the buildings, which included the store that sold groceries and other items, at the Norris location were moved into Coleridge.

The general merchandise store had several owner/operators before Carl Ritchie, who had been involved in a partnership in the store after it was located in Coleridge, took full control of the store. Ritchie moved the business across the street to a former threatre building in 1930.

In 1942, Ritchie sold the store to Ed Brockman but later became the owner again. Ritchie ran the store until 1945, when he sold the store to Ray McClaflin, who operated the business under the name of Ray’s Store.

In 1974, the general merchandise part of the store was discontinued and the store was purchased by Ken and Fern Mitchell on September 1, 1974. The entire store was remodeled and in 1982 a new store front was added to the building. The Mitchells would own and operate the grocery store until Sept l, 2005, when they sold the store. Under the new ownership the store carried the name of Ken’s Market, LLC.