HARTINGTON — County road issues were discussed at the Oct. 24 Cedar County Commission meeting.

Board Members agreed to close a one-mile portion of a county road northwest of Hartington.

A public hearing was held to close a one-half mile road located two miles north, four miles west and one-half mile north of Hartington before board members took any action.

County Road Supt. Carla Schmidt had driven the road before the hearing.

“It looks like the road has not been open for a number of years,” Schmidt said. “If the road is closed no one will be landlocked. There has been no opposition to closing the road.”

Two land owners along the road to be closed—Danny Thoene and Kelly Konken—sat in on the hearing.

Board members voted to close one-half mile of the road on 559 Avenue between Section 17 and 18, Precinct Nine.

Thoene asked if the portion of the road that is being closed could be graded or smoothed out a little.

“There are a couple of bad spots. If it is smoothed out then we can put a fence in,” Thoene said.

Board members agreed to do a minimal amount of grading on the portion that will be closed.

The cost of a survey would be the landowners’ responsibility.

Other action during the meeting, Board members agreed to send a letter of support to the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition.

Each day the lifespan of Lewis and Clark Lake shortens as sediment takes up space designed for water storage. The reservoir storage loss is already approximately 30 percent full of sediment and projected to be half full by 2045 according to a Sedimentation Assessment.

According to a report the Niobrara River, which runs through Knox County, contributes about 60 percent of the annual sedimentation inflow to the Lewis and Clark Lake. The Missouri River contributes 32 percent, along with eight percent from other tributaries. A series of sediment collectors could decrease the amount of sediment coming from the Niobrara River by up to 60 percent.

The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition supports a proposed feasibility two-week study with two collectors. The study is estimated to cost $125,000.

The technology of the collectors is possibly a more economical alternative to dredging and fosters an opportunity of reusing the material.

The six main-stem dams and reservoirs on the Missouri River need to be sustained to keep the system functional for flood control, hydropower generation, water quality, recreation, navigation of fish and wildlife, which benefits thousands of people and future generations.

Gavins Point Dam was built between 1952 and 1957.

Cedar County has been supporting the Missouri River Sedimentation Group with $1,000 each year according to County Clerk Dave Dowling.

“I think we need to continue doing this,” McGregor said. “We have landowners along here.”

Board members approved four applications for Special Designated Licenses for Nissen Wines:

Taste of Christmas, Nov. 18; Christmas party, Jan. 7, 2018; weddings, Jan. 20 and April 20, 2018.

The application for a liquor license for Sudbeck Service was also approved.

Board members talked about possibly buying crushed cement that is in a pile by the work site for the road project that has been underway near Wynot.

Plans are being put in place for Motorgrader Training that would be available for the county road workers.