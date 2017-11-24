COLERIDGE — The annual Christmas in Coleridge celebration will be held this Saturday, Nov. 25.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Coleridge Community Building.

Hot roast beef sandwhiches will be served and hot dogs will be available for the kids.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand for the celebration.

Word has been given that he plans on giving away sleds at the end of the event.

A Christmas Cash wind machine is being set-up and drawings to win cash will be held every half hour.

Bingo is also planned for the evening.

A free-will offering is being asked for the meal. Funds raised from this event will go toward community improvements.