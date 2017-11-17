LAUREL — Action was taken at Monday’s Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Board meeting to hire a library para-professional and a discussion was held on the need for an instructional coach to help meet the needs of high ability learners.

A discussion was held and board members placed their approval on a High Ability Learning Plan for the 2017-18 school year.

Board members and administrative staff talked about hiring an Instructional Coach who would also help with students who are “high ability learners” for the 2018-19 school year.

“This would help our kids succeed. It would benefit the high ability learners,” Klooz said. “This is a huge need for the staff. It would help the teachers as they try to meet the needs of these students. We need to reach the high ability learners at their level.”

Board member Samuel Recob thought it would be good.

“These kids need to be challenged,” he said.

Check out the Coleridge Blade E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.