COLERIDGE — Coleridge Middle School teacher Shannon Benson knows that education is always growing and evolving.

To stay ahead of the curve, Benson has transformed his Industrial Arts class.

A group of four kids in Benson’s class are building a hydraulic robotic claw, and now the idea is growing.

“I probably have to give credit to an older Industrial Tech teacher that i co-taught with, Lyle Van Cleave from Laurel,” said Benson. “It’s a project that we used to do when I co-taught with him in Laurel. The kids make syringe robots, which is what we called it then. This project is a little different because of the laser cut out pieces, but the kids still have a 10 page booklet of instructions that they need to follow.”

According to Benson, the kids were so excited when they finished the project that they showed it to their principal and ended up having their project posted on the school’s social media pages.

Three kids completed the project, and they had enough time left over after to create a custom control panel that was color coordinated to the four different syringes that control the arm.

“It takes them about two weeks to get the project done,” said Benson. “the kit just comes in a little bag and they need to punch out all the pieces and figure out where everything goes. They get about an hour per day and it takes them about two weeks to finish it.”

Grant Erwin, Jayden Pick, and Lucas Rasmussen completed the first arm, and now there are other groups that want to work on projects like these as well.

“They thought it was a really neat project. I just had a group of boys that for the most part were kind of awestruck.” said Benson. “They wanted to show the principal, show the secretary, they just couldn’t believe how it related to their hydraulic tractor at home. So it was a highlight for them, and one of the kids said it was probably the best project they’ve done all year so far.”

The claw was able to turn left and right, go up and down, and the claw was able to open and close to try and pick things up off the ground. Benson compared it to machines that many families in this area have to work on the farms.

“This project really hit home with a lot of the guys because there is so much agriculture around,” said Benson. “Whether it is someone’s uncle or dad that has stuff like this, or maybe they are involved with it themselves.”

Applicable education can lead to this form of enthusiasm that Benson thinks of. When students see that there are real world applications to this class, it really opens up and expands what Benson can teach to the kids.

“It’s pretty neat because you are able to see the light come on for the students when something clicks,” said Benson. “It’s kind of neat when one guy might just be a little wrong on something and the other students say ‘no, no, no you’ve got it wrong,’ and then help each other build it correctly. That’s the part that I like.”

These students are only in middle school too, so if this is what interests them, they can expand to so many different things within Industrial Arts.

“There is always room for any types of robotics or coding to expand off of projects like this,” said Benson.

There is currently a new group working on building a hydraulic arm now. They just began sometime last week, Benson said.