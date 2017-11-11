LAUREL — A Coleridge man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said Dennis Brodersen, 66, Coleridge, was headed south on Highway 15 when the pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck fence.
Brodersen, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of arrangements.
Laurel Fire and Rescue responded and the Laurel Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.