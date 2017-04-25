HARTINGTON — Yesterday, River Malatare was sentenced in Cedar County District Court after pleading no contest to Attempted Child Abuse (Class III felony) and guilty of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (Class IV felony). Judge Paul Vaughn sentenced Malatare to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for 10-14 years for the Attempted Child Abuse, and a concurrent 20 -60 months for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

In February 2015, Malatare was babysitting the victim who was one year old at the time. Malatare placed her in a scalding hot bath which caused significant burns over much of her body. At the time of the incident, he was in a relationship with the child’s mother and staying at her apartment in Hartington without informing the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office that he was sex offender from the state of South Dakota.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s office investigated this case, along with Investigator Kerry Crosby of the Attorney General’s office. Assistant Attorneys General Michael Guinan and Jason Bergevin handled the prosecution on behalf of the State. Ellen Reilly of the Attorney General’s office provided victim/witness support.