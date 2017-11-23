Deanna Anderson

Cedar County News

HARTINGTON — Over two dozen Cedar County bridges have been classified as structurally deficient.

Highway Supt. Carla Schmidt met with Cedar County Commissioners Nov. 14 and gave them a print-out showing the definitions of three types of bridges in Cedar County: fracture critical, scour critical and structurally deficient.

A “fracture critical bridge” is defined by the Federal Highway Administration as a steel member in tension, or with a tension element, where the failure would probably cause a portion or the entire bridge to collapse.

“Scour critical” is a term used by bridge engineers to describe bridge piers and abutment foundations that are already unstable due to scour or removal of material around the bridge pier or abutment foundations where there is a potential for becoming unstable due to scour.

Bridge scour can be caused by swiftly moving water from around the bridge abutments.

Scour can become so deep that streambed material is removed from beneath the abutment or pier footings, compromising the integrity and stability of bridge structure.

There are close to a dozen scour critical bridges in the county, according to Schmidt.

The condition of the structurally deficient bridge means there is a significant defect, which often results in the addition of speed or weight limits being put on the bridge to ensure safety.

A bridge is classified as structurally deficient if the deck, superstructure, substructure or culvert is rated in “poor” condition.

Cedar County has approximately 28 structurally deficient bridges.

Structurally deficient bridges can be replaced through the Bridge Match Program, which was created as a result of the Transportation Innovation Act signed into law in April of 2016.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has been working with the county road departments as part of an effort to address critical needs within the state’s transportation system.

Bridges that are selected for the Bridge Match Program receive 55 percent of the eligible construction cost.

The county is responsible for 45 percent of the cost.

Cedar County has had one structurally deficient bridge project selected for the Bridge Match Program so far. The bridge has been replaced by a box culvert, Schmidt said.

“The second selection process will take place after the first of the year,” Schmidt said.

Bridge inspections are done in Cedar County every year, Schmidt said.

“We do bridge inspections every year, although inspections are not done on every bridge that year. Some bridge inspections are done one year and the others are completed the next,” she said. “Each bridge is inspected within a 24-month period. We do the regular bridge inspections and also inspect the fracture critical bridges.”

Also at the Nov. 24 meeting, Commissioner Terry Pinkelman talked about a landslide that occurred north of Menominee.

Heavy rains this fall caused the landslide. The road was flagged and work will be done on the road before the first of the year.

Board members discussed filling the Cedar County vacancy on the board for the Northeast Nebraska Resource, Conservation & Development, which is a non-profit organization.

Board members are hoping someone will be interested in sitting on the RC&D board. They will be talking to some people and are hoping to take action at the next Commission meeting.

The mission for the NNRC&D is to conserve and develop natural, human and financial resources in Antelope, Cedar, Dixon, Knox, Pierce and Wayne counties.