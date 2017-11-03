HARTINGTON — Cedar County Commissioners received a second request Oct. 24 to consider becoming a “Livestock Friendly” county.

Dallas Graham, President of the Cedar County Farm Bureau, and Roger Brodersen met with board members about the designation.

County Commissioners had previously been asked to become a “Livestock Friendly” county but had decided not to apply for the designation.

The “Livestock Friendly” designation could be beneficial for Cedar County, Graham said.

“I think it would be an advantage for Cedar County to have more livestock facilities with the additional valuation and job openings,” Graham said.

