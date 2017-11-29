HARTINGTON — Cedar County is once again ranked as one of the healthiest counties in the state.

Cedar County Commissioners recently received that news from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.

Health Director Julie Rother spoke to board members during the November meeting. The NNPHD has marked Cedar County as number one in county health rankings when compared to other counties across Nebraska.

The county health rankings are compiled from the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.

“The length of life accounts for one-half the weight of the formula they use to determine their rankings. NNPHD is home to the healthiest county in Nebraska, which is Cedar County, and the least healthy county, Thurston,” Rother said.

Along with the length of life, NNPHD considers the quality of life when compared with people in other counties.

Quality of life includes information on health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment.

“We continue to monitor and collect data to see how healthy or unhealthy our citizens are. You should be pleased Cedar County is ranked at the top of the list as the number one health outcome in the state,” Rother said.

Three assessments are done to determine the ranking: Health Outcomes, Health Factors and Policies and Programs.

Health Behaviors include tobacco use, diet and exercise, alcohol and drug use and sexual activity. Access and quality of care are also considered.

The NNPHD looks at education, employment, income, family and social support and community safety for Social and Economic Factors along with the air and water quality, housing and transit for the Physical Environment.

NNPHD puts a lot of effort into chronic disease prevention.

Activities include sending community health workers or a nurse to various community events to offer free blood pressure screenings and free Fecal Occult Blood Testing Kits for those who are 50-74 years of age. Information is provided on resources that may be available to help people receive needed health care services.

“If someone is planning a community event and would like to have someone from NNPHD offer these services they should contact us,” Rother said.

Residents in NNPHD’s four-county area were provided with 281 screenings and assessments and 120 referrals were made to healthcare programs and services.

“We know that heart disease and cancer are the leading cause of deaths. We do numerous screenings,” Rother said.

Other health care services included 331 assists with applications, interpretation, translation, case management and transportation.

Twelve classes were held to help people improve their heart health, lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle.

The staff assisted people with setting personal wellness goals and provided incentives for reaching those goals.

NNPHD continues to follow-up and investigate infectious diseases and any outbreaks. Over the past 12 months NNPHD has identified, investigated and worked with others to secure safety from infectious diseases for people in the four-county area specific to a salmonella and an E.coli outbreak.

“We were able to find the source for a large salmonella outbreak this year,” Rother said. “We also gathered information to show how it could have been prevented.”

A new agricultural outreach project is just beginning. The project will receive Blue Ribbon funding which comes through the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Connections will be made with people who work in or are connected to agriculture.

Tools will be provided that can help prepare for any type of disaster and information on resources and services will be made available to people in northeast Nebraska.

People will be asked for their input and feedback about how healthy they consider their community and on what could be done to make it healthier, according to Rother.

NNPHD has gathered and looked at statistics on veterans in Nebraska and across the United States and has found a high rate of suicide for Nebraska veterans.

NNPHD has also been monitoring the health-related data for veterans.

“We are reaching out to veterans and their families. We will also be working with the Veteran Service Officers,” Rother said.

NNPHD has been helping connect people to resources that are available through an online resource directory.

“By going online people can find out about services that are out there — food pantries, food programs, pre-schools and other services,” Rother said. “If they can’t find the phone number, they can call our office, 402-375-2200.”

Commissioner Dave McGregor could see the need for the online resource directory.

“This would be valuable to a lot of people,” he said.