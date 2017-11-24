HARTINGTON — Cedar County Commissioners are livestock friendly even though the board members have refrained from being officially recognized as a “Livestock Friendly” County.

The “Livestock Friendly” designation is a voluntary program through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

County board members and Zoning Administrator Dave Sudbeck have been hearing a few comments and had been asked why Cedar County had refused to accept the designation.

Board members had made the decision several months ago to not accept the “special designation” as Cedar County already has zoning in place which is livestock friendly.

Board members had agreed they did not want to have to work with any additional rules and regs through the State.

“We are more livestock friendly when we do not have to comply with some of the extra regs,” Sudbeck said.

“We want to keep our local control,” Commissioner Dave McGregor said.