HARTINGTON — A lot of work goes into preserving the heritage and history of Cedar County.

Historical treasures and history from across the county are on display and stored at the Cedar County Historical Museum, located on Hwy. 84 and Franklin Street in Hartington.

The history of different communities across the county are brought to life by the many exhibits, which include wedding dresses, baptismal gowns, military uniforms, furniture, news items along with a 1937 fire engine, a horse-drawn hearse and numerous other items.

County Commissioners were given an update on the Cedar County Historical Museum at the Oct. 10 Cedar County meeting. Two members of the Museum Board, Karen Bonneau and Dan Kathol, presented an update on museum activities, and recent improvements and plans for future projects.

A budget breakdown for the past fiscal year, which ended May 31, 2017, was provided, along with figures for the new budget for the current fiscal year.

For the past several years, Cedar County has allocated funds annually to the Historical Society to help with the operating expenses, repairs and improvements that are not covered by dues, donations and periodic grants from the Hartington Community Foundation and the Cedar County Convention & Tourism Board.

The operating expenses at the museum include phone, gas, electricity, insurance, snow removal and mowing the lawn.

This past year the museum spent $2,732 to “bat proof” the attic at the museum. The cost for tree removal and trimming was $1,000.

“We would not be able to operate and keep the historical museum open without the financial support of the county,” Bonneau said. “The city has been kind enough to not charge the museum for water and sewer which has helped a lot to hold down expenses.”

A lot of the work and the time spent on making improvements at the museum have been donated, according to Bonneau. Work is constantly underway for the improvements that need to be made on the museum.

Recent projects completed this year included the installation of a sloped cement handicap ramp for the west service door on the display building east of the house. In addition, part of the driveway leading up to the door on the display building had to be replaced so rain water and snow, which had previously drained into the building, would drain away from the building.

“We are grateful to RaDec Construction and Gerhold Concrete for donating all the material and labor for both projects, which saved us at least $2,500,” Kathol said.

Tours of the Cedar County Historical Museum can be available on Sunday afternoons and by special request, tours can also be provided to school students, local clubs and other groups.

The Museum has hosted a class reunion, a wedding shower and a family reunion during this past year.

Members of the Museum Board also assist people who request help with family history research. Historical items continue to be accepted at the Museum.

This year, a garage door opener that was installed for the large, heavy garage door on the display building was funded with a $2,500 Cedar County Convention & Tourism Grant.

“The women just couldn’t open the heavy door by themselves so the new door opener makes their work a lot easier and safer,” Bonneau said.

Funding from Tourism Grants, which is derived from a county lodging tax that was put in place a few years ago, is also helping fund a project that will be contracted out to a local business this winter. A steel panel ceiling will be installed, along with insulation that will be blown-in, above the ceiling in the 40’X 60’ east display building. Ten new ceiling lights have also been added to the display building. The lights will brighten up the inside of the building and help highlight the historical displays.

Menford Electric from Fordyce donated the light fixtures. A portion of the cost involved in the labor to install the new light fixtures came from a Tourism Grant.

According to Bonneau, numerous hours of work that has been completed on the Museum grounds along with the addition of trees, bushes and native grasses that have been donated by volunteer Dan Kathol.

Kathol will continue to maintain the new trees and bushes and add additional improvements to the landscaping in the future Bonneau said.

This past summer, the Cedar County Museum along with the Hartington Chamber of Commerce celebrated Nebraska’s 150th Birthday with an outside birthday party held on the Museum grounds. The event, which was open to the public, included free hot dogs, chips, cake and a drink. Approximately 175 people attended the celebration that included tours of the museum.

Laurie Kathol, president of the Museum Board and Bonneau along with other board members came up with the idea to celebrate Nebraska’s 150th Birthday as an opportunity to show their appreciation for the privilege they have to live in such a wonderful state.

“We teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce as they had also wanted to do something to honor the State’s 150th birthday. With the help of members from both the Museum Board and the Chamber of Commerce, we put on a great birthday party this past June. It was probably one of only a few birthday parties put on by a Nebraska town,” Bonneau said. “With the help of donations from the Chamber, some of the businesses and individuals, we actually came out ahead by around $150 on the birthday party.”

This summer, the Cedar County Historical Museum was the host city for museums in the surrounding six-county RC&D Heritage Group. The annual Conference, which included a lunch, was held at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Hartington with the motel donating the conference room for the event.

People in attendance at the conference volunteer their time and hours of work due to their passion for preserving their county’s heritage and history at their local county museum.

During the conference, representatives share information, make suggestions and discuss ways to promote more interest in their county historical museums.

The event also included a tour of the Cedar County Historical Museum.

“We had very positive comments about our county museum. Some of them said we have one of the best historical museums they have seen in the state,” Bonneau said.

FUTURE PROJECTS

Several projects are included in the plan for future improvements that need to be made at the Museum. Work on some of the projects will be done in the near future while other projects will be completed as grants are secured and funding is available, according to Kathol.

The most immediate project following the work that was done on the ceiling in the east

display building is to insulate and panel the walls with wood sheeting. When this project is completed it will provide better temperature control in the building and make improvements on the display and preservation of historical items. A number of the items now have to be secured to the wall studs according to Kathol.

Future projects also include restoring the original carriage barn and the log cabin that are located behind the museum.

“We will continue to need additional display area for the historical items we continue to receive. The restoration work on these two buildings will require substantial funding through donations and grants and a lot of volunteer time,” Kathol said.

A LITTLE HISTORY

In 2014, the Cedar County Historical Museum celebrated its 50th Birthday with an Open House with over 300 visitors attending the event. Grandchildren and great grandchildren of the A. K. and Clara Lammers family, who had originally owned the property, were among the guests.

A.K. Lammers had built the house in 1900. He and his wife had lived in the house until their deaths. In 1964, the couple’s four daughters donated the family home to the Cedar County Historical Society.