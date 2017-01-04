HARTINGTON — An election that seemed like it would never end, a declining ag economy, business changes, city policies and the planning for a new industrial park were some of the biggest events of the year here.

The top story of the year in Cedar County was thrust upon Cedar County residents by a sharp drop in cattle prices and another decline in crop prices, which drove farm incomes down further during 2016, said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.

Thompson said cattle prices and farm incomes which have been low for the past couple of years, are expected to remain at low levels over the next three years.

He also said weakness in Nebraska’s agricultural sector “will cap growth in the Nebraska economy, despite strong growth in other sectors such as construction and business services.”

