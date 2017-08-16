LAUREL — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge students will have an opportunity to view Monday’s great total solar eclipse.

Administrative staff members have been working on creating a safe, educational experience for the students.

New Elementary Principal Paige Parsons showed her excitement at Monday’s LCC School board meeting as she talked about plans for the students to be able to enjoy the solar eclipse.

“We have been working on plans for the solar eclipse which is a rare event. We are concerned about the safety issues. We have safety measures in place and also have plans for informational activities for the students to participate in,” Parsons said. “Each student will have special glasses they will use to view the eclipse.”

Parsons showed board members the paper eclipse glasses that will be used by students.

A packet of information will be available for parents. Parents will also be required to sign a Consent and Release Form for their child to go outside and view the solar eclipse.

“It will be good for the parents to have all of the information. It will be kind of like doubling up on the safety issues,” Parsons said.

Students will be able to participate in two informational activities that will be held several days ahead of the solar eclipse.

Dr. Todd Young from the Wayne State College Planetarium will give a 20-minute presentation to students. Students will learn about the proper safety procedures and practice what to do during the eclipse in the activity area.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the day of the eclipse, five solar eclipse stations will be set up for the students. Teachers will be at each station. Paras will help escort the classes to the next station and helping out in areas where they are needed.

Station One will be Story and Sun Size; Station Two – Shadows; Station Three – Orbit Models, Station Four – Art Celebration Activities and Station Five – Color of the Sun.

UV beads will be available for the student. The UV beads will be explained to the students when they are at Station Five.

“Each grade level will rotate between the five stations throughout the day,” Parsons said. “Students will go outside on three separate times to see the eclipse”

Students can watch a live stream video of the entire eclipse in the activity area on Monday.

Middle School and High School students will also be able to view the solar eclipse. The students will be following the safety requirements and using the special paper eclipse glasses.

Education presentations will be made for the middle school students and Solar Eclipse Stations will be set up at the Middle School at the Coleridge location.

A bus will be transporting a group of LCC High School students to Kearney to view the solar eclipse, said high school Principal Heath Johnson.

“The high school students will have an opportunity to view the solar eclipse in totality,” Johnson said.

The “path of totality” for the 2017 eclipse is a strip of land about 70 miles wide that crosses Nebraska as it stretches from central Oregon to South Carolina.

People are being encouraged to be in the path of totality on eclipse day.

Experts are saying it is one of the most unbelievable things a person can ever experience in their lifetime.

SAFETY STEPS in place for the Elementary Students before leaving the school building.

Have glasses on forehead at the doorway

Walk with head down to the viewing place

Listen for the whistle followed by direction from the teacher: “Glasses On”.

Put glasses on over your eyes and make sure you can not see under or above the glasses.

Look up.

Do not move glasses off of your eyes while looking at the sun.

Listen for the whistle and the teacher to say “Head Down” and then “Glasses Off”.

Walk back into the building with your head down and your glasses on your forehead.