OBERT — The Dybdal family has had a busy and rewarding year with their Charolais herd.

Larry and Krista Dybdal, along with son, Ty, and daughters, Taylor and Trisha, received the 2017 “American-International Junior Charolais Family of the Year” Award.

Earlier this year the Dybdals were awarded the 2017 “Seedstock Producer of the Year” by the Nebraska Charolais Association.

The family earned several top honors at this year’s Junior Charolais National Show and Leadership Conference which was held at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island this summer. The American-International Junior Charolais Association event was the largest Junior Nationals on record with over 570 head of cattle. Over 600 participants representing 25 states, along with four from Canada, took part in the event.

Trisha, a junior at Cedar Catholic High School, was named the Class Winner with a Fall Heifer and placed in the top 15 among 75 participants in the Intermediate Showmanship at the 2017 Charolais Junior Nationals.

Trisha’s entry in the Art Contest earned second place with an AIJCA Board Member Quilt. She earned third place honors in the Graphic Design, Color Photography and Black and White Photography contests.

Ty was third in Class, with a Spring Heifer, and placed fourth in Senior Showmanship, with over 75 participants. He was third in Team Fitting and part of a team that earned Reserve Champions Senior Team Sales.

The Dybdal Duo — Ty and Trisha — won third place in the Senior Cook-Off.

At the awards program Ty received the $2,000 Walker/Philips Scholarship. He attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln working toward a degree in Ag Economics and a minor in Animal Science.

Krista was named as the 2017 AIJCA Junior Advisor of the year. Krista started as a Co-Advisor in 2004 and has been an Advisor since 2006.

Krista, Larry and their daughter, Taylor, served on this year’s Planning Committee.

Taylor, who lives in Grand Island and works at the Bank of Doniphan, has attended the Charolais Junior Nationals for 11 years and had served as a past Nebraska Junior Charolais Association President.

Taylor helps out during the year at the Open Charolais Shows.

Ty and Trisha have been taking part in the Charolais Jr. Nationals since they were very young. The only year they missed was the year the Nationals were held in California on the same dates as the Cedar County Fair. Ty has attended for 13 years and Trisha for eight years.

The Dybdal family has enjoyed being a part of the Charolais shows through the years, Krista said.

“We started going to the Junior Nationals when Taylor was 10. It became our family vacation,” Krista said. “It has been so good for the kids to come as far as they have in the Junior Nationals.”

Ty was the AIJCA Junior National Vice-President in 2015-16 and is now serving as the President for 2016-17.

Ty said the Charolais industry has made a huge impact on him.

“The Charolais breed means so much to me,” he said. “Not only does the breed have so many great qualities, but the people behind it really keep me motivated.”

Trisha was elected as the AIJCA Junior National Board Area Representative for 2017-18 by unseating the incumbent.

“I love being part of the Charolais breed. Showing at Nationals helps get our family name out to people,” Trisha said. “I have had many leadership opportunities which I am able to share on the local level.”

Trisha has plans to go into Ag Marketing after she graduates high school.

Dybdal Charolais began in 1982 when Larry purchased his first Charolais heifers. He was impressed with his father Lawrence Dybdal’s Charolais-cross animals and quickly saw the benefits of having the Charolais influence in the herd.

Dybdal Charolais, located east of Hartington, runs 300 head of purebred Charolais and 50 commercial cows. Dybdal Charolais offers females and bulls for sale each year.

The Dybdals have found the Charolais breed to be quite versatile. It works well for the purest of seedstock herds as well as commercial cattleman, Larry said.

“We have a breed that we can market. The commercial cow/calf producer and purebred breeders benefit from our genetics,” Larry said.

The Dybdal Charolais program consists of both artificial insemination and embryos, along with their proven herd sires. They have found this program strengthens the genetic capabilities to provide the best possible bloodlines in the Charolais industry. The cowherd is a very moderate framed herd. The bulls that have sired these calves are some of the best in the breed, he said.

The Dybdal children stay active showing cattle throughout the year and have each started their own herds.