HARTINGTON — The 2017 edition of the Cedar County Fair will once again have two nights of nationally known entertainers.

This year’s Fair will run from Wednesday, July 19, through Sunday, July 23.

Cedar County Ag Society Publicity Chair Alyssa Bartling said country music stars Blackhawk have been signed to perform for the July 23 Sunday night concert to close out this year’s fair.

A nationally known up-and-coming country artist is slated to perform here Saturday, July 22, but a few contractual matters still need to be worked out before that group can be announced, Cedar County Ag Society President Gregg Heine said.

Heine is expecting to make an announcement about the Saturday night show in early March.

Blackhawk has strung together several country music hits over the past 20 years.

The Nashville-based group first made it onto the national scene in 1993 with the hit song, “Goodbye Says it All.”

They had several other songs reach the Top 20 charts, including “I’m Not Strong Enough to Say No,” “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday,” and “There You Have It.”

Heine said Blackhawk has been on the Ag Society’s short list for quite awhile.

“They are great entertainers and have been around for a long time, they played for the South Dakota State Fair last year and did an outstanding performance,” he said. “We have also had a lot of requests over the years for Blackhawk.”