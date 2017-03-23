March 29, 1917

HARTINGTON — The special session of Congress which opens next Monday, is expected to make a formal declaration of war against Germany.

Dispatches from Washington indicate that the government has decided on this policy and simply awaits the action of Congress.

The Army and Navy have both issued appeals for men and enlisters number several thousand daily all over the country. The militia companies are also being recruited to their full st rength. At Wakefield Wednesday evening, 17 enlistments were secured, five joining the regular army and 12 joining the Wayne militia.

March 29, 1917

LINCOLN — Adjutant General Hall of the Nebraska National Guard, who is at the headquarters of the central department in Chicago, wired today that Nebraska is in need of 3,000 recruits.

The work of mobilizing the Fourth regiment went forward during the day. The guard around military property in Lincoln was further strengthened last night, 20-men going on duty at the arsenal and other buildings at the state fairgrounds.

March 29, 1917

LINCOLN — One hundred thousand dollars for the purpose of mobilizing the Nebraska National Guard and equipping other regiments if needed, was asked for in a special message sent to the House yesterday by Gov. Neville.

The message, which was accompanied by a bill covering the matter, stated:

“The President of the United States has ordered the mobilization of the Fourth Infantry National Guards. It becomes most apparent that war is inevitable and Nebraska must uphold the President in any contingency which may arise. I deem it imperative that the Legislature appropriate $100,000 for the state militia organization, for mobilization for volunteer regiments and for many other contingency which may arise.”

The Fourth Nebraska militia has already been called to the service of Uncle Sam and is being assembled at Omaha. Jack Dillon, former Hartington boy, is a member of an Omaha company in this regiment, with which he served on the Mexican border.