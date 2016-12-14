STANTON – The Cedar Catholic Trojans finished 14th in Saturday’s 17-team Stanton Tournament, with only three wrestlers competing.

Ethan Koch again brought in the most points for the team, with 12 points. Koch, wrestling in the 160-pound class, has improved his record this year to 6-2.

Koch received two byes to begin the tournament, something that may have hurt him in his first match when he was pinned by Norfolk Catholic’s Blake Moen.

Koch then won his next two matches of the day to finish third in his weight class.

Eric Hoesing continues to improve at the 170-pound weight class. Hoesing won his first match, but then was pinned by 9-3 Tyson Trotter. He lost his next match by pin, as well, losing to GACC’s Michael Baumert.

