NORFOLK — Cedar Catholic’s Chad Cattau has been picked to lead this year’s Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic.

Rod Brummels of Osmond High School will guide the other All Star team in the fifth annual Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska Football Classic.

The game will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

The announcement was made by Tom Olson, President of the Classic’s Board of Directors.

Olson, who is the Head Coach at Norfolk High School, said his Board of Directors are very excited about their 2017 all-star coaching staffs. “Once again we’ve been able to select an excellent group of coaches from the White and the Red teams from all across northeast Nebraska,’’ Olson said, “the next phase of their responsibilities is to select 36 athletes to represent both teams.’’

Brummels served as an assistant for the White Team in the inaugural event in 2013 and will lead the White Team in 2017. Cattau was an assistant for the Red Team in 2015 and will be the Red Team’s coach this year. The series is tied, 2-2.

The Red Team is being led by a veteran coach who has been at Cedar Catholic High School since 2000.

Cattau said the All-Star Classic is a great opportunity for northeast Nebraska’s athletes to showcase their abilities.

“Many of the players are really blessed with the chance to become friends with players they have played against in their careers,’’ he said.

Joining Cattau on the Red staff will be Greg Hansen of South Sioux City, Mark Lech of Randolph, Al Lindsay of Pierce, Zach Wemhoff of Allen, Troy Evans of Ponca.

Brummels said it’s an honor to represent the White Team. “I’m really excited to be working with an outstanding group of coaches,’’ he said. “This game means a lot to all of northeast Nebraska.’’

On Brummels’ staff will be Tracy Lichty of Norfolk High School, Joe Imus of Riverside (Cedar Rapids-Spalding), Travis Jordan of Madison, Ron Lund of Howells-Dodge and Brock Eichelberger of O’Neill High School.

Here is a look at the Red Team’s coaching staff:

CATTAU HAS BEEN the head coach of the Cedar Catholic Trojans since 2002. His varsity record is 100-55. The only year Cedar hasn’t been to the state playoffs under Cattau’s leadership was in 2015. His teams have won four district titles and have been state runner-up three times (2001, 2009 and 2014). This past year’s team lost in the 2016 quarterfinals..

HANSEN’S CAREER has taken him through Sioux County, Superior, Stanton, Centura and South Sioux City. His career record is 66-60, with state playoff appearances at Stanton in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. His 2004 team was a state runner-up. He also has won five district championships. His Centura teams were in the 2012 and 2013 state playoffs.

LECH HAS BEEN the head football coach at Randolph the past 11 years, compiling a record of 51-50. Randolph won a district championship and has qualified for the state playoffs 8 of the past 11 years, including one quarter-final round appearance.

LINDSAY IS A VETERAN coach of 30 years, including stops at Guide Rock, Harvard, O’Neill and Pierce. His 1987 team at Guide Rock won the State 6-Man Football Championship. Lindsay has been on a Pierce coaching staff that has won state titles in 2007 and 2008. At Pierce, he has coached the offensive line, running backs and defensive tackles.

WEMHOFF WAS HIRED at Allen in 2011 and has served as an assistant football coach after spending time at Hartington Cedar Catholic. At Cedar, he was an assistant on the 2009 state runner-up team. He coaches both offensive and defensive lines and coaches special teams. “It’s a great honor to work with these fine young men,’’ he said, “… some of the best in the state!’’

EVANS HAS 16 years of coaching experience, including five years at Omaha Benson before moving to Ponca in 2006. He has been the head coach of the Indians since 2010. Seven of his teams have reached the playoffs. He has won two district titles and won the 2009 state championship over Cattau’s Cedar Catholic squad.