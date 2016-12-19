OMAHA — For the first time in quite awhile, sportswriters across the state are beginning to take notice of the LCC Bear basketball program.

The undefeated Bears are rated seventh in this week’s Omaha World Herald Class C2 poll.

Lewis and Clark Conference foe Ponca is rated eighth in the latest OWH poll, The Bears handed the Indians their first loss on the season last week. Perennial powerhouse Cedar Catholic, which will take on the Bears in early January, is currently rated fourth in Class C2.

Here is a look at the Bears Lewis and Conference standings.

Lewis and Clark

East Division Boys

Winnebago 7-0 1-0

LCC 6-0 3-0

Ponca 5-1 1-1

Wakefield 4-1 0-0

Homer 0-6 0-2

Emerson-Hub 0-6 0-2