FORDYCE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Minutes

Reorganizational Meeting

December 19, 2016

7:30 pm

Dan Thoene called the meeting to order. Present were Board Members, Charles Kramer, Tom Pinkelman, Doug Stevens and Roger Becker. Also present were Jerry Pollard Village Attorney and Diane Limoges, Village Clerk.

The purpose of the meeting was reorganization.

Reorganization:

Chairman – Dan Thoene

Vice-Chairman – Tom Pinkelman

Maintenance Supervisor – Doug Stevens

Sewer Commissioner – Tom Pinkelman

Water Commissioner – Dan Thoene

Street/Park Commissioner – Charles Kramer

Sanitation Commissioner – Roger Becker

Time, Place and Date of regular meeting – The third Monday of the Month, 7:30 pm, at the Village Hall

The regular/special meetings to be posted at Cedar Security, US Post Office, Fordyce Coop, and the Village Office, with the Cedar County News the official Village Publication

Village Attorney: Jerry Pollard

Village Bank: Cedar Security

Village Engineer and Street Superintendent: Keith L. Gilmore

Board Members: $9 Hour and $20 Meeting, Clerk $11 Hour and $20 Meeting

Maintenances: $12.50 Hour

Millage: Federal Rate

In-Service: $100 Day

Rental Rates: $40 Day – Non-Residents: $100 Day – Business: $100 – Other: $100

Heat: $10 Hour

Tables $5 Day (Old Tables Only)

Chairs: $1 Day

Charles Kramer made a motion to approve the list. Roger Becker seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Tom Pinkelman made a motion to adjourn. Roger Becker second the motion. Motion carried.

Meeting adjourned @ 7:37 pm

Diane Limoges/

Village Clerk

12.28.16c

—————————

FORDYCE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Minutes

Regular Meeting

December 19, 2016

7:37 p.m.

Dan Thoene called the meeting to order. Present were board members, Charles Kramer, Tom Pinkelman, Doug Stevens and Roger Becker. Also present were Jerry Pollard, Village Attorney, and Diane Limoges, Village Clerk.

Charles Kramer made a motion to accept the minutes of the November 21 Regular Meeting. Roger Becker seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Tom Pinkelman made a motion to accept the Treasures Report. Roger Becker seconded the motion. Motion carried.

The following claims were submitted for payment: Art’s Garbage Service, $1235.45, Bomgaars, $35.82, Cedar County Clerk, $100.00, Cedar County News, $27.54, Cedar Knox Public Power District, $707.71, Cedar Knox Rural Water Project, $1250.50, Cedar Security Bank, $2355.32, Colonial Research, $336.20, Ed Koch Welding, $110.00, Fordyce Coop, $228.25, Great Plains Comm., $75.17, NE Public Health Environmental Lab, 15.00, One Call Concepts, Inc., $.75, Peitz GMC Service, $10.29, Pollard Pumping, $850.00, Pollard, Jerry Atty., $75.00, Thoene, Dan, $25.47, Town & Country Insurance, $100.00, United States Post Office, $292.50, Wholesale Supply Company, $131.50, and Diane Limoges, $465.83. Charles Kramer made a motion to pay the claims as submitted. Tom Pinkelman seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Tom Pinkelman made a motion to adjourn. Charles Kramer seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Meeting adjourned @ 7:55 pm

Diane Limoges/

Village Clerk

12.28.16c

—————————

VILLAGE OF WYNOT Board

MINUTES

REGULAR MONTHLY

MEETING

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14,

7:00 P.M.

The regular monthly meeting of the Village Board of Wynot was called to order at the Wynot Town Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. by Chairperson John Eskins Jr. Notice of the meeting was posted in three (3) public places on Wed, Nov. 30, 2016, namely the Wynot Town Hall, Wynot Post Office, and the Cedar Security Bank. Roll call indicated members present: John Eskins, Ron Rolfes, Kathy Promes, Greg Hite and Maurice Ketter. Also present was Rose Rolfes, Village Clerk Michael Klug and Alvin Kathol. Not present was Charles Jones. Ron Rolfes made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda including the following: Minutes of the Nov, 2016, Regular Village Board Meeting; Village of Wynot’s Treasurer’s Report for Nov. 2016; and the Claims attached hereto, Kathy Promes seconded the motion. Motion Carried.

Newly elected board members were Charles Jones, Ron Rolfes and Greg Hite. Rolfes and Hite were sworn in with the oath of office.

ADJOURN

Kathy Promes made a motion to adjourn at 9:30 p.m. Ron Rolfes seconded the motion; motion carried.

Respectfully Submitted By:

Rose M. Rolfes,

Village Clerk/Treasurer

New Appointments are as follows

Chairperson – Ron Rolfes

Chairperson pro tem – Charles Jones

Park Commissioner – Kathy Promes

Water Commissioner – Greg Hite

Sewer Commissioner – Maurice Ketter

Street Commissioner – Charles Jones

Depository: Cedar Security Bank

Village Engineer : JEO

Street Superintendent: Terry Mead

Attorney: Michael Stevens

Approved Compilation Report for 2015-16

Clerk Rolfes reported that Christmas baskets were delivered to the following residents.

JoAnn Snowe, Maurice Wuebben, Jenny Arndt, Dewey Becker, John Eskins, Betty Foxhoven, Louis Hans, Delores Hochstein, Bev Riibe, Norma Foster, Father Olsen, Francis Uhing, Mavis Koch

Alvin Kathol from the Wynot Fire Department was present to discuss purchasing the old fire hall. After much discussion it was decided to offer $35,000. Alvin will take it to Fire Board for final decision.

Jeff Messersmith was present to discuss possible purchase of the tennis court. It was tabled until he could talk to the school board.

Building permit for Nicole Hans was denied.

Christmas lighting contest was discussed. Board members will be Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and do the judging.

Kathy Promes made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 9 p.m. Motion carried.

12.28.16c

—————————

HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Board Meeting

December 19, 2016

Motion by Gotch, seconded by Kathol, for the Board of Education to legally convene for the regular December 19, 2016 board meeting at 6:00 p.m. Members present: Jason Dendinger, Dana Rosener, Dale Blatchford, Bryan Gotch, Gerri Jueden, Doug Miller, Ron Pearson, Colin Kathol. Absent: Brenda Steiner. Others present: Supt. A.J. Johnson, High School Principal Corey Uldrich, Sarah Edwards, Elementary Principal. Members voting aye: Blatchford, Miller, Pearson, Rosener, Gotch, Jueden, Kathol, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8-0-1 Absent.

Notice of meeting was given by publication in the Cedar County News on December 14, 2016, and the Board of Education acknowledged by receipt and agenda. Publication and notice indicated the meeting place, date and time.

President Dendinger called the regular December 19, 2016 Board Meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

President Dendinger informed all present of the Open Meetings Law and pointed out the copy of the Open Meetings Law Chapter 84 Article 14 poster on the Board Room wall.

Motion by Gotch, seconded by Kathol, to approve the consent agenda that includes items #2 November 14, 2016 Minutes, #3 Report on School Finances, #4 Approval of Bills (including those covered by the provisions of LB 734), and #5 Recognition of Visitors, #6 Special Recognition. Members voting aye: Miller, Pearson, Blatchford, Rosener, Jueden, Kathol, Gotch, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8 – 0 – 1 Absent.

Pamela Anderson, 25; Susan Anderson, 24.75; Appeara, 304.91; Avera Sacred Heart Medical Clinic, 300; Black Hills Energy, 1503.75; Bomgaars Supply, Inc., 251.56; Barbara Bowers, 218.7; Burnell’s Foodtown, 189.82; Campbell Supply, 5.98; Cardmember Service, 1401.67; Carhart Lumber Co., 553.57; Cedar County Clerk, 2297.39; Chase Pest Service, 35; City of Hartington, 423.63; Country Inn & Suites Lincoln Airport, 332; D & J Variety, 286.56; Donna Davey, 186.88; Dollar General, 26.63; ESU #1, 15; ESU #7, 3000; Fairfield Inn & Suites, 476.9; Farmers Union Co-op Gas & Oil, 1506.4; Folkers Brothers Garage Inc, 5729.94; Kristi L. Folkers, 2332.29; Follett School Solutions, Inc, 103.97; Heather Fuelberth, 98.17; Gill Hauling, Inc., 65; Jessica Gotch, 103.18; Harris School Solutions, 3815.86; Hartelco, 552.93; Jerrys Service, 987.35; J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc., 528.85; Blair Kalin, 7.5; Monica Kathol, 221.22; Keith’s Package Liquor, 433.93; Mary Ann Kneifl, 29.38; Kruse True Value, 114.95; Linda Lambert, 29.7; Menards-Yankton, 370.32; Mike’s Band Instrument Repair, 245; NCSA, 500; Nebraska Link, 6504.76; Northeast Nebraska News Company, 154.89; Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company, 239.18; Northeast Nebraska Public Power District, 2672.76; NPPD, 3438.27; Olson’s Pest Technicians, 160; Onesource, 193; Pearson Motor Co, 50; Peitz Service, Inc., 2138.87; Postmaster, 110; School Specialty, Inc., 868.39; SimplexGrinnell, 454.57; Stop-N-Go, 1498.33; Wendy Sudbeck, 185.81; Marilyn Thoene, 12.95; Tri-State Communications, Inc., 724.5; U.S. Cellular, 86.46; X-Pert Lawn & Landscaping, 1597.5

Motion by Blatchford, seconded by Gotch, to reimburse Dan Kathol for the $648.72 budget overage – total of $1,223.72 for tree project. Approve 2017. Members voting aye: Blatchford, Gotch, Jueden, Kathol, Miller, Pearson, Rosener, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8-0-1 Absent.

Motion by Kathol, seconded by Jueden, to approve Megan Burcham as local sub. Members voting aye: Blatchford, Jueden, Kathol, Gotch, Miller, Pearson, Rosener, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8-0-1 Absent.

Motion by Rosener, seconded by Miller, to approve negotiated agreement for 2017 – 2018. Members voting aye: Blatchford, Gotch, Jueden, Kathol, Miller, Pearson, Rosener, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8-0-1 absent.

Motion by Jueden, seconded by Pearson, to purchase two flat screen smart boards.

Members voting aye: Gotch, Kathol, Jueden, Blatchford, Miller, Rosener, Pearson, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8-0-1 absent.

Motion by Jueden, seconded by Gotch, to adjourn. Members voting aye: Rosener, Jueden, Pearson, Blatchford, Gotch, Miller, Kathol, Dendinger. Members voting nay: none. Absent: Steiner. Carried: 8-0-1 absent.

A.J. Johnson,

Recording Secretary

12.28.16c

LEGAL NOTICE

The Cedar-Knox Public Power District Board of Directors set the following monthly meeting times and dates for 2017. Dates and times are subject to change.

January 11, 2017 10 a.m.

February 8, 2017 10 a.m.

March 8, 2017 10 a.m.

April 12, 2017 10 a.m.

May 10, 2017 8:30 a.m.

June 14, 2017 10 a.m.

July 12, 2017 10 a.m.

August 9, 2017 10 a.m.

September 13, 2017 10 a.m.

October 11, 2017 8:30 a.m.

November 8, 2017 8:30 a.m.

December 13, 2017 10 a.m.

12.28.16c

—————————

NOTICE

OF

ORGANIZATION

1. NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF IIH, L.L.C.

2. Registered Office: 402 W. Main, Hartington, Nebraska 68739.

3. General nature of business to be transacted is to engage in any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. Time of commencement and termination: December 2, 2016, and has a perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the Limited Liability Company are to be conducted by the members.

Amy M. Eisenhauer

Archbold Law Office, L.L.P.

Attorney for IIH, L.L.C.

P.O. Box 707, 201 North Broadway

Bloomfield, NE 68718

Bar I.D. # 23605

12.14-28.16c

—————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Commissioners of Cedar County, Nebraska, at the office of the County Clerk at Hartington, Nebraska, until 4:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, for furnishing:

One (1) New ¾ ton single or Reg Cab pickup

Bids will publicly opened in the County Board of Commissioners Room at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Specifications may be obtained at the office of the County Highway Superintendent in the Courthouse, Hartington, Nebraska.

Bidders are to submit descriptive literature and detailed specifications for each unit bid. Separate bids are requested for each unit.

The Board of Commissioner of Cedar County, Nebraska, reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Published by Order of the Board of Commissioners of Cedar County, Nebraska.

Dated this 21st day of December, 2016 at Hartington, Nebraska.

Cedar County District 3

Dave McGregor – Commissioner

12.21.16-01.11.17c

