Laurel — Marguerite Dickey, 100, Laurel, died Dec. 19, 2016 at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Jan. 2, at United Methodist Church, Laurel, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Funeral services will be Jan. 3, at United Methodist Church, Laurel, with Rev. Jaime Farias officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marquerite’s granddaughters, Kim Pemberton, Amy Koldyke, Julie Cuyler, June Wobig, Jessica Lewis, Dacia Dickey, Katie Wobig and Christina Selser.

Active pallbearers will be Marquerite’s grandsons, Jim Dickey, Mark Dickey, Jon Dickey, Jeff Kirchner, Brian James and Tim James.

Interment will be in Laurel Cemetery, Laurel.

Marguerite Lucille Dickey was born May 1, 1916, on a farm West of Ponca, to Howard A. and Lela A. (Campbell) Armstrong. She attended Sunny Slope country school, near Ponca, and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1933. She taught in rural schools in Dixon County for a few years. Marguerite married Raymond Dickey, Aug. 4, 1937, at Congregational Church, Newcastle. The couple farmed south of Newcastle on the family farm. In 1944, they located to a farm near Laurel. Marguerite moved into Laurel in 1981.

She was a member of the Logan Center United Methodist Church, northeast of Laurel; United Methodist Women; was a former Sunday School Teacher and Junior Church Director. She was also a member of the Farmerettes Extension Club and Gideons Auxiliary.

Marguerite is survived by her children, Bob (Mary) Dickey, Laurel; Madonna (Paul) Kardell, Lincoln; Virginia (David) James, Omaha; Bill (Deb) Dickey, Wayne; Doris (James) Kirchner, Lincoln; Dennis (Jeanne) Dickey, Laurel; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Melva Armstrong and Kay Armstrong; and nieces and nephews.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray, in 1975; and brothers, Carl (Eva) Armstrong, Lyle Armstrong and Bill Armstrong.

Memorials may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child, Gideon’s International, Logan Center United Methodist Church or Laurel United Methodist Church.