RANDOLPH — Loraine Korth, 97, Randolph, died Dec. 27, 2016, at the Randolph Manor.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, Randolph.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Terry Korth, Wayne Korth, Randy Korth, Steve Korth, Kyle Korth and Justin Korth.

Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Jan White, Jill Myers, Stacy Afrank, Sheila Karpf and Britni Nordhues.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral, Randolph.

Loraine Clara Korth was born April 15, 1919, in Westphalia, Iowa, to Nicholas and Anna (Weihs) Gubbels. She attended and graduated from St. Boniface School, Westphalia. Loraine met Harold Korth while she was in Randolph visiting her cousin, Evelyn Gubbels Arduser. Harold and Loraine were married Nov. 25, 1941, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Westphalia. They immediately started their farm life in Randolph. In 1948, they purchased a farm one mile north of Randolph and lived there until 1991, when they moved into a home they built in Randolph. Loraine and Harold enjoyed square dancing and trips to the West Coast and Arizona.

Loraine was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Christian Mothers and the PCCW.

Loraine is survived by her three sons, Rick and Sue Korth, Gene and Theresa Korth, Larry and Barb Korth, all of Randolph; two daughters-in-law, Marie Korth and Joan Korth, Randolph; 11 grandchildren, Jan White, Pierce; Steve (Susie) Korth, Norfolk; Jill (Greg) Myers, Aurora; Terry (Lisa) Korth, Hartington; Wayne (Regina) Korth, Wayne; Randy (Maggie) Korth, Randolph; Sheila (Henry) Karpf, Omaha; Britni (Matt) Nordhues, Randolph; Justin Korth, Omaha; Kyle (Michele) Korth, Magnet; and Stacy (Tyler) Afrank, Norfolk; 24 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Theresa Brinks, Adair, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Anna Gubbels; husband, Harold, in 2002; an infant daughter, Jacqueline Mae; sons, Ron, in 2006, and Harold Jr., in 2010; a stillborn granddaughter, Becky Korth; five sisters and two brothers.