NORFOLK — John C. Meier, 77, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Memorial services will be at a later date, under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

John, the son of Louis and Edna (Oakes) Meier, was born July 8, 1939, at Salem, Ore. He attended grade school in Newport, Ore. John moved to Nebraska with his family in 1948 and lived just outside of Randolph. The family later moved to Belden, where he graduated from Belden High School in 1957. After graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from June 18, 1957, to July 6, 1960. He married Betty Behrens Aug. 27, 1957, in Laurel.

John worked for Consumers Public Power in Hallam. It later became Nebraska Public Power District. He retired from NPPD in 1996, after 36 years. After retirement, John and Betty moved to Idaho.

John enjoyed fishing, golfing, jig saw puzzles, carpentry work, traveling and working on cars.

He is survived by his spouse, Betty Meier, Norfolk; a daughter, Susan (Kevin) Tunink, Randolph; a daughter, Gail Meier, Lincoln; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Lester (Judy) Meier, Belden; and a sister, Ida Thorndyke, Coleridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna.