RANDOLPH — Eldred Dwight Bloomquist, 88, Randolph, died Dec. 17, 2016, at his home in Randolph.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Christian Wake Service, all Thursday, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Dec. 23, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, with Rev. Timothy Forget officiating.

Interment will be in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers will be Eldred’s grandsons and granddaughter, Joe McKibbon, Eric Bloomquist, Megan Whitehead, Dexter Kalin, Jonathon Bloomquist and Connor Bloomquist.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eldred’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Eldred was born Sept. 7, 1928, at Wausa, to Martin and Florilla (Ludden) Bloomquist. He attended Golden Rod Country School near Wausa and attended McLean Public School. Eldred served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from June 23, 1948, until he was honorably discharged June 13, 1951. He worked for Backhaus Trucking and Pierce County. Eldred married Armella Colling June 28, 1950, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph. The couple made their home on the family farm, where they raised seven children. In October 1995, the couple moved to Randolph. Eldred worked as a school bus driver for Randolph Public Schools from 1989 until retiring in 2008.

He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, and the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving Eldred are his six children, Valerie and Terry McKibbon, Norfolk; Tony and Deb Bloomquist, Norfolk; Margo and Mark Whitehead, Sioux City, Iowa; Mary and Dave Kalin, Norfolk; John and Ruth Bloomquist, Randolph; Mark and Rhonda Bloomquist, Randolph; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Neil and Margaret Bloomquist, Randolph; one sister, Janiece Wilbeck, Orange City, Iowa; and one sister-in-law, Jannelle and Glenn Gubbels, Sioux City, Iowa.

Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Armella, in July 1997; one daughter, Jane, in 1979; one grandchild, Emily, in 2016; three brothers, Arvid, Duane and Maurice; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.